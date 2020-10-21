Are you interested in becoming a commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) remote pilot or are already flying without the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certification but would like to obtain your license?
You’re in luck! This November, Purdue Extension will be hosting a virtual UAV Signature Program. This program is intended to prepare participants for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test, of which passage is a requirement if you are operating a UAV on a commercial basis.
It will also be teaching participants useful UAV applications as well, such as making flight plans, managing data, setting up your camera and more.
UAVs, also known as drones, are providing numerous benefits to Indiana’s environment and economy. In the agricultural sector, they are helping farmers and agricultural professionals gather more precise data and translate it into efficient, profitable and long-term success in the areas of crops, natural resources, and livestock.
They are also providing numerous benefits to other industries through their ability to improve the marketing opportunities of a business, and providing analyses of structures, real estate and more.
The UAV Signature Program will be conducted online from 6-8:30 p.m. EST Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-18. The cost is $200 per person. Registration for the program is required and can be done online at www.cvent.com/d/37qdbn.
To learn more about UAV’s, their uses and legal requirements, please visit https://extension.purdue.edu/uav. For information regarding the November program, contact me at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu
Tiny black bug bites
Have you been outside recently and experienced a painful bite, only to find a barely visible, tiny black bug on your skin? The culprit was most likely the “insidious flower bug.”
The bug is present throughout the warm season and is actually considered beneficial, using their straw-like mouth to suck fluids from their prey, usually small soft-bodied insects like aphids. With the cooler temperatures leading to a decline of aphids and other similar insects, the insidious flower bug is looking for its final meal before winter.
The good news is that these bugs aren’t literally biting you, or sucking blood, or injecting toxins, rather it is more of a “poke.” The bad news is, those with sensitive skin may get a welt where they are poked, and it can be somewhat painful.
In terms of controlling these pests, repellents are an option but are sometimes reported as ineffective and insecticides aren’t practical since it’s difficult to pinpoint where the bug is coming from. It seems wearing long sleeves and pants may be your best bet.
Fortunately, this pest should disappear following our first freeze.