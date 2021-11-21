For anyone needing year-end private applicator recertification points (PARP), an upcoming program will meet your requirements.
The annual Quad County PARP Program will be Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. EST at the Remington Library, 105 N. Ohio St., Remington, Ind.
Presentations at the program will include Purdue Weed Science specialist Dr. Bill Johnson presenting a “Weed Management Update,” addressing the concerns with problem weeds such as water hemp, marestail and palmer amaranth.
Also on the bill will be Purdue Field Crops Disease specialist Dr. Darcy Telenko, who will be providing “Disease Management Options for Indiana Field Crops,” where she will address concerns over corn tar spot and other field crop diseases.
Private (PARP) and commercial (CCH) credits will be available with this program as well as certified crop advisor (CEU) credits. Applicators are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early with their license to register.
If you are unsure of your status as a private pesticide applicator, feel free to contact our office at 219-984-5115 or the Office of the Indiana State Chemist at 765-494-1492.
You can also check this information online at https://bit.ly/3wXOr1o. You will want to click on “Pesticide License Search,” then type in your last name, county and program type (usually “private applicator”) into the search engine.
Just a reminder that as a private applicator, you will need to attend three programs in the five-year period before your license expires, and you cannot attend more than two in any given year.
Additionally, if you are in need of PARP credit before the end of the year but the Quad County Program does not fit your calendar, you can view other programs by visiting the website: https://ppp.purdue.edu and clicking on “PARP events.”
Lastly, one of your three PARP programs may be an online program, which is available at the website mentioned above.
If you are not a private or commercial applicator, but would like to become one, Purdue offers several training courses throughout the year, beginning in January. These programs run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on select dates with the certification exam taking place immediately after.
Registration fees are $103 per person per program, and there is an optional study manual which can be purchased. E-learning courses are also available.
To register or for further information on these training programs including dates offered, please contact our office or visit the Purdue Pesticide Program website above. Trainings for 2022 will be filling up quickly, so participants are encouraged to register early.