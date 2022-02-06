The Extension Organic Agriculture program is hosting three regional organic grain farmer meetings throughout February, including in White County.

This program will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at the White County Fairgrounds,12 N. 25 East, Reynolds, Ind.

Participants will learn about agronomic disease management in organic grain from Purdue Field Crops Disease specialist Dr. Darcy Telenko. Organic consultant Lea Vereecke, of the Rodale Institute, will also be on hand to discuss no-till practices in organic grain.

Lastly, Extension Organic Ag specialist Ashley Adair will be discussing opportunities for the formation of an Indiana Organic Association.

The cost to attend is $20, which will include lunch. Registration can be accomplished at https://cvent.me/ZqaO5m. Other regional meetings will be in Randolph County on Feb. 17, and Kosciusko County on Feb. 24. For questions or accommodation requests, reach out to Ashley Adair at holmes9@purdue.edu

Farmland for the Next Generation

Ready to grow your farm operation but unsure how to acquire more land? The Farmland for the Next Generation program currently being offered by Purdue Extension will help you achieve your land acquisition goals.

Farmland for the Next Generation is an interactive program series that addresses three paths to land access: leasing, purchasing and receiving land through inheritance or gift. It utilizes a skills-based approached that focuses on what people need to be able to do, not just on what they need to know.

This five-session virtual workshop series will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings from Feb. 21-March 21.

Purdue Extension Educators and industry professionals will be presenting a variety of topics throughout the five sessions that will help you achieve your land acquisition goals including: Paths to Land Access, Finding Farmland, and Assessing Farmland Suitability.

The registration fee for this workshop is $50, registration can be accomplished at https://tinyurl.com/FarmNext22. The deadline for registration is Feb. 14.

This curriculum was created by the American Farmland Trust, supported by a four-year Educational Enhancement grant from the USDA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development program.

For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Kathryn Weiss at 219-285-8620 ext. 2800 or weiss44@purdue.edu prior to the program.