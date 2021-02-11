Imagine knowing one of your animals is sick the moment it begins coughing or develops a fever, allowing you to isolate it from other animals.
Or, scouting an entire field of corn in a matter of minutes without setting foot in the field.
These are examples of work being done in digital agriculture that will help bring the industry to new levels of production.
What is digital agriculture? It is the use of digital devices to gather, process and analyze data, which is then used to improve agriculture efficiency, productivity and sustainability.
To help educate on work being done in the field of digital ag, a weekly webinar series featuring experts in data science and digital agriculture at Purdue University kicked off Feb. 4 and will continue each Thursday this spring.
The Data Driven Agriculture webinars will explore ways digital agriculture and data science can impact agriculture today and in the future.
The free webinars start at 12:30 p.m. ET each Thursday starting on Feb. 4 through May 13. Speakers will present for the first 30 minutes, followed by a live chat during which participants can ask questions. Register at https://bit.ly/3tF2Qxm to receive the Zoom link to the entire series as well as to see a complete list of speakers:
The schedule is as follows: Feb. 4 – Precision Soil Maps: Moving Beyond Soil Survey; Feb. 11 – The Cover Up: UAV Assessment of Soybeans; Feb. 18 – UAVs in Livestock Production; Feb. 25 – Dairy Data Utilization. The series continues in March with: Mar. 4 – Digital Forestry: Key Developments in Terrestrial Remote Sensing; Mar. 11 – On Farm Experimentation; Mar. 18 – Digital Forestry: Key Developments in Aerial Remote Sensing; Mar. 25 – Data in Produce Safety.
The April and May lineup looks like this: Apr. 1 – Putting a Price on Data; Apr. 8 – Using Imagery Data for Weed Identification; Apr. 15 – Smarter Treatment of Livestock Disease; Apr. 22 – Practical Applications for UAVs; Apr. 29 – IoT Networks: Sensors and Data Visualization; May 6 – Public Data for the Public Good; May 13 – Machines and Robotics.
The presentations will be recorded and posted on the Purdue Digital Ag Resources website (https://bit.ly/3aH5gmI).
This series is supported in part by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN).
If you have an interest in digital agriculture, what is being done and what the future holds, I highly recommend visiting the website above. Here you can learn about the innovative work being done at Purdue University and beyond in the field of digital agriculture.