Registration is open for the 2022 Indiana Small Farm Conference – Indiana’s premier annual event for the state’s small and diversified farming community at: purdue.ag/sfc.
The 10th annual conference and trade show will take place March 3-4 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville, Ind., with $140 registration fee to get you full access to the fun, instructive, and growing experience.
Since 2013, the conference has featured comprehensive programming about diversified farming and local food systems, bringing together novice and experienced small-scale farmers.
This year’s conference offers 12 tracks, from which attendees can choose that best align with their farming operations and goals: value added agriculture, livestock, pollination, soil health, vegetable production, technology integration, marketing, innovations in response to climate change, regenerative agriculture, urban agriculture, perennial crop production, and a grant writing workshop.
“The Indiana Small Farm Conference is a great way to learn what’s new and what’s next in production, marketing, and other areas to make the most of your efforts in 2022 and for years to come,” says Tamara Benjamin, assistant agriculture and natural resources program leader, diversified agriculture specialist for Purdue Extension, and a conference organizer.
A detailed conference schedule will be available in early 2022, and currently scheduled sessions are subject to change.
For more information, or to sign up, visit the Indiana Small Farm Conference website at purdue.ag/sfc. Follow the conference on Twitter and Instagram at @SmallFarmPurdue or on Facebook at @PurdueExtensionSmallFarms, with the hashtag #PurdueSmallFarms.
To learn more about Indiana’s growing diversified farming community, please visit https://www.purdue.edu/dffs/, with “dffs” standing for “Diversified Farming and Food Systems.” Here you can gain access to resources and educational programming available for beginning farmers, local foods, organic ag, and urban ag, in areas of both animal and crop production.
This website is a great tool for people who are looking to get started farming, or for experienced farmers looking to diversify their operation.
Growers can also sign up for the monthly DFFS newsletter at the website to stay up to date on the latest research and programming available through Purdue Extension.