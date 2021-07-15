The Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC) is once again sponsoring a program that will allow Indiana businesses (farmers, agricultural dealers, cities and towns, nurseries, schools, etc) the opportunity to legally dispose of unwanted pesticides.
The project is designed to collect suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides. These pesticides may include: weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, and miticides, among others.
This disposal service is free of charge up to 250 pounds per participant. For amounts of over 250 pounds, there will be a charge of $2 per pound, making this a great way for you to legally dispose of unwanted products at little to no cost.
Pesticide disposal locations will be set up at six different locations on various dates around the state, including the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To participate, you must complete the “Pesticide Clean Sweep Planning Form” and return it to the Office of the Indiana State Chemist by Aug. 6. To obtain a form, visit www.oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/clean_sweep.html.
Completed forms can be sent to Nathan Davis at 765-494-4331 or cleansweep@groups.purdue.edu.
Please note that pesticide materials should not be mixed and should be transported in a leak-free, safe container. In case of an emergency, one should also bring a list of products they are containing along with a contact phone number.
The OISC reserves the right to cancel the project if there is not adequate demand, but participants who have submitted a planning form by the deadline will be contacted immediately.
Due to COVID-19, when arriving to drop off the materials, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and a OISC team member will check them in. Vehicles will be unloaded one vehicle at a time to maintain physical distancing.
For household hazardous waste that needs disposed of, you are encouraged to work with the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, which will also be hosting collection events in the area this fall.
For a schedule of these events, visit www.nwiswd.org/collection-events.
Examples of waste items include: oil, oil filters, mercury, antifreeze, poisons, chemicals, oil based paints, cleaners, herbicides, waste fuels, medications, CFL’s, fluorescent tubes and pesticides. Electronics will also be accepted.
The Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District event is for household items only, business waste including from farms, will not be accepted, and should be disposed of at an OISC event.