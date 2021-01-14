The Purdue Succession Planning Team will be hosting a program series focused on “Keeping the Farm Resilient in Uncertain Times.”
The program will be a three-night virtual program series taking place Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. EST. The fee for the program will be $30 per family.
The Feb. 8 session will be highlighting how to “Adapt and Plan in Uncertain Times,” as well as a look into your farm’s financial feasibility and how prepared it might be for a successful succession plan.
Feb. 15 will focus on “Selecting the Right Business Structure to Hold, Protect and Transfer Assets.”
The series wraps up on Feb. 22 on improving communication strategies of farm families. These sessions will be taught by Purdue Extension specialists and legal experts.
If you are interested in this program series, please reach out at awestfal@purdue.edu and the registration link will be available soon.
The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team invites those who have inherited or might inherit farmland soon to attend “So You’ve Inherited a Farm, Now What?” The two-session virtual workshop will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.
Adapted from a University of Nebraska Extension program, the series will discuss best strategies for managing farmland and farm assets.
Presenters include Purdue Extension educators and Indiana attorney Kent Frandsen, who will discuss legal aspects and decisions to inherit a farm for your family.
The workshop will explore the following: property options and financial implications, land management, legal aspects, lease considerations, and strategies for dealing with family and communication issues.
The registration fee is $25 per person, household or farm. Registration is due by Jan. 19. To register, seek accommodation requests or for more information, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.