Next-generation farmers and business partners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension this winter for a six-session series “Grow Your Farm Fridays.”
The series will be delivered in person at six locations around the state on Friday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. beginning Jan. 21 and ending Feb. 25.
Grow Your Farm Fridays is a series dedicated to developing key skills in tomorrow’s farm managers. The six sessions will include programs on: strategic thinking, farm diversification, marketing, carbon credits, sustainability, legal advice, pesticide licensing, corn and soybean production, and more.
Host sites will include: Dubois County Fairgrounds (4517 S. State Road 162 Huntingburg, Ind), Hancock County Extension Office (802 Apple St. Greenfield, Ind.), Kokomo Howard Co. Public Library (1755 E. Center Road Kokomo, Ind.), Noble County Extension Office(2090 N. SR 9 Albion, Ind.), Pinney Purdue Agriculture Center (11402 S. County Line Road, Wanatah, Ind.), and the Putnam County Extension Office (12 Central Square, Greencastle, Ind.).
A virtual option to attend the program series is also available. Continuing education credits are available at select programs for private applicators (PARP), certified crop advisors (CEUs), and commercial applicators (CCHs).
The registration fee is $100, and can be accomplished here: https://cvent.me/l7RdwB. The registration deadline is Jan. 17. For more information visit https://extension.purdue.edu/county/kosciusko/.
For reasonable accommodations, please call 260-636-2111 prior to the program. Registration questions can be directed to the Purdue Education Store: edustore@purdue.edu.
2022 White County
Ag Winter Schools
The annual White County Ag Winter Schools will be returning in 2022, offering several informative programs for farmers and agribusinesses as we enter another challenging year for crop production.
The program series will be Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds (12 N. 25 East, Reynolds, Ind.), from Jan. 24-Feb. 21. Please note that there will be no program on Feb. 14 due to Valentine’s Day; at week's session will be Feb. 15.
Topics for the series will include: corn production, economic outlook, field crop disease and weed management, ag technology, and nutrient management during a time of rising fertilizer prices. Please stay tuned for more details about this series.
Also, please note that while the current plan is hold these programs in person, while practicing social distancing, we will continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation in our community.
To stay up to date on these and other programs throughout the coming winter, please request to join our Field Crops e-mail list if you are not on it already by contacting me at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu.