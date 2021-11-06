Mother Nature has extended harvest this year well beyond what farmers would have liked. The remainder of harvest will also come with some difficulty, as a good deal of the corn crop that is left was battered by heavy winds.
Meanwhile, soybeans have taken on all of the moisture that has come their way, meaning many farmers are harvesting them at a much more than ideal moisture level.
Because of these concerns, properly storing this crop after harvest will be crucial, as damaged and wet grain can be a harbinger for problems later on including pests and mold.
Properly storing grain can be tricky as there are several factors that will determine how long it can be in storage including: grain quality, moisture content, and the quality of storage facilities.
We are well past the point of relying on nature to dry our grain down in the field, so a big part of dry down at this point will be mechanical.
Post-harvest, grain should be dried down to the proper level based on your long-term storage plan. Purdue recommends corn be quickly dried down to at least 15% moisture if it will be in storage for up to six months. Any longer than that, and corn grain should reach the 13% moisture mark.
For soybeans, 13% moisture should be the desired moisture for storage up to six months, with 12% being the desired level for grain stored between six and 12 months, while grain stored over one year should reach 11% moisture.
It is important to note that once we get beyond the six-month mark in storage we are once again encountering warmer weather, which can be responsible for an increase in pests and mold. Thus it is important to reach these moisture levels prior to that point.
The quality of the grain that is being stored should also be considered. For poorer quality grain, it is recommended to dry down the grain an additional 1% of the levels mentioned above. This is because fines and trash in the grain provide a suitable environment for insects, and trashy grain will reduce air flow in the grain bin, leading to an increase in dry time and an increase in mold accumulation.
To prevent this, all combine and grain handling equipment should be calibrated accordingly to reduce kernel breakage. These fines are likely to accumulate in the center of the bin, so equipment may be needed to mix in or remove these damaged kernels.
Temperature is also a factor, as it is important to reduce the possibility of any biological activity such as insects and mold. To accomplish this, grain would ideally be cooled down to 40 degrees by December.
For more specifics on post-harvest grain quality please visit https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/grainlab. There, you can find contact information for specialists, and helpful publications on managing specific grain pests, diseases and mycotoxins, storage management, and safety.