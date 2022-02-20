Heavy precipitation, melting snow, and frozen saturated soils are leading to expected flooding throughout the area as I write this.
I hope this article will provide some helpful resources from Purdue Extension on flooding and steps towards flood recovery. Much of this information is online, so if you have any trouble with the link or accessing the information or have other questions, please contact our office at 219-984-5115 or via e-mail at awestfal@purdue.edu.
There is a lot of information here, so I encourage you to visit the websites for thorough explanations.
If you were affected or know of someone affected by the floods, I recommend visiting https://www.extension.purdue.edu/floodpub. Here you will find both short-term and long-term information on flood recovery.
Once family and neighbors are safe, it may be time to think about things such as: how to safely re-enter flood damaged buildings, pet care, and tips on salvaging keepsakes and furniture.
You will also find information specific to your home such as: what to do with appliances, carpets and flooring, and wallboard and insulation.
It is also very important to assess damaged food (when in doubt, throw it out as floodwaters can contain bacteria), and think about how your drinking water might be affected, as wells can flood too.
The link contains information on testing well water and how to disinfect it (if necessary). Lastly, there is important information here on dealing with insurance companies as well as contact information for other government and community agencies that may be available.
To keep tabs on the flooding situations locally and around the state, an updated map is available from the U.S. Geological Survey here: www.usgs.gov/mission-areas/water-resources/science/usgs-flood-information.
If flooding is widespread, federal and state disaster assistance may be available. This may include funds to repair damaged homes, and replacement grants for serious disaster-related needs and expenses not covered by insurance.
Other assistance may include free legal services, crisis counseling, and loans for individuals and businesses may also be available. Information about which counties are eligible for assistance and how to file a claim would be available through your local emergency management office, if applicable.
For the latest weather information in your area, continue monitoring the National Weather Service at: www.weather.gov.
Other helpful information may be found by calling the EPA Well Care Hotline at 888-395-1033 and the Food Safety Inspection Service Hotline at 888-674-6854.