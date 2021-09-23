There was a perfect storm, it seems, this late summer to set up a scenario where forage crops and even some lawns were decimated by a pest known as fall armyworm.
The damage found around Indiana was as bad as some entomologists had ever seen. One factor, among many that brought the moth up from the south this year was wind caused by hurricanes and tropical storms.
Female moths arrived to new areas seeking late developed crops in which to lay their eggs. Once the armyworm hatches, it can do extreme damage to crops if their population is high enough in number, in some cases making it look like a hay field had just been harvested.
Fortunately, most corn in Indiana had matured beyond any concern, but the same could not be said for hay and alfalfa fields. Once done with a hay crop, they will “march” on to neighboring lawns and cause similar damage.
Despite much of the damage already being done, producers and homeowners who were affected the first time are encouraged to continue scouting affected areas, as a second generation of armyworms will be coming, though it shouldn’t be nearly as bad as the first.
The adult armyworm is a pale brown moth with a white dot in the center of each forewing. The young larva is green in color and moves about in a looping motion. A full-grown larva is dull-green to brown in color with alternating light and dark stripes running the length of its body.
Upon reaching larval maturity, it is about 1½ inches long. Armyworm larvae usually feed at night and during cloudy days, hiding beneath crop debris or in the whorl of plants at other times. Because of their nocturnal habits, their presence may not be realized until the crop begins to show feeding damage.
When considering controls, carefully read pesticide label restrictions by crop and rate. By the time fall armyworm are large and on the move, they will eat the most foliage but they will also soon be pupating. Large fall armyworm larvae are very difficult to kill.
Most insecticides will only “suppress” later-instar larvae, i.e., the ones that are “marching.” Use the highest labeled rate of insecticides labeled for that specific crop.
Also, schedule insecticide applications late in the day if possible. This serves two purposes: it reduces the likelihood of sunlight/UV breakdown of insecticides, and maximizes the probability of larvae encountering fresh, lethal residues – fall armyworm, like many caterpillars, are more active at night to avoid predation by birds and other natural enemies.
For future reference, you can find a list of recommended insecticides for alfalfa crops at https://bit.ly/3AsDZ2L.
For turfgrass areas, consider irrigating to help recovery and continue scouting for those future generations into the first half of October.
Fortunately, they are easily managed with insecticides, with a preference towards those coming in liquid forms. For a list of products, refer to the Purdue Landscape Report at https://bit.ly/3tXcHz3.