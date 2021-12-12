Farm women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country.
During Annie’s Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
Annie’s Project, a six-week course, is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field.
There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting, and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It's a relaxed, fun, and dynamic way to learn, grow, and meet other farm women.
Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets, and other necessary skills are vital.
Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allow the learning process to flourish.
Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states. Purdue Extension is pleased to be offering classes beginning Jan. 25, 2022, and ending March 1, 2022. This program will be held virtually, Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. EST (5-8 p.m. CST).
The cost for the virtual course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. We recommend registering early. Registration ends Jan. 14, 2022. Register at https://cvent.me/01O5AB.
Linda, an Annie’s Project alumna says, “I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market. This class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”
For more information contact Bryan Overstreet at 219-866-5741 or email at boverstr@purdue.edu.
More information can be found on the Annie’s Project website at https://www.AnniesProject.org.