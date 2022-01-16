The 2022 White County Ag Winter Schools are returning this year, kicking off at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the White County 4-H Community Building, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds, Ind.).
The speaker that evening will be new Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn, who will be reviewing “Lessons Learned from the 2021 Corn Growing Season,” and addressing what these lessons teach us looking ahead to 2022.
One of the hot topics in agriculture right now are the disruptions COVID is making to the supply chain, and how it is impacting fertilizer prices and herbicide availability. These concerns will be addressed the following week (Monday, Jan. 31, same time and place) by Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Michael Langemeier with a presentation titled “Crop Net Return Prospects.”
The Feb. 7 session will focus on pest management, as Purdue Field Crop Pathologist Dr. Darcy Telenko will discuss corn tar spot and other detrimental pathogens with “Disease Management Options for Indiana Field Crops.”
Also on the bill will be Purdue Weed Science Program Specialist Marcelo Zimmer with a “2022 Weed Management Update.” Please note that this program will offer private (PARP) and commercial (CCH) points for certified applicators.
Due to Valentine’s Day, the Winter School for the following week will be 7 p.m. Feb. 15, when Dr. Dennis Buckmaster, Purdue Dean’s Fellow for Digital Agriculture, will present “Using Your Smart Phone More Smartly.”
The 2022 Winter School’s will conclude Feb. 21 and again will address rising fertilizer prices and how farmers can adjust their nutrient management plans for the coming years with Purdue Soil Fertility Specialist Dr. Jim Camberato going over “Getting the Most Out of Your Fertilizer Dollars.”
Again, with the exception of the Feb. 15 program, the Winter Schools will be 7 p.m. Mondays at the White County 4-H Community Building. The current plan is to host these programs in person while recognizing proper social distancing practices.
Currently, masks will be encouraged but not required. Due to the rising number of COVID cases in our community, these details are subject to change so please stay tuned to any programming updates.
For the latest updates, reach out to become a part of our White County Field Crops e-mail list by contacting me at 219-984-5115 or at awestfal@purdue.edu.