The Indiana Small Farm Conference — Indiana’s premier annual event for the state’s small and diversified farming community — is moving online for 2021, combining live and on-demand content in a variety of topic areas.
The ninth annual conference and trade show will take place March 4-6, with content delivered through the interactive Microsoft Teams application.
Conference registration is open at purdue.ag/sfc, and the fee to attend all three days of the conference is $35 per person.
Since 2013, the conference has featured comprehensive programming about diversified farming and local food systems, bringing together novice and experienced small-scale farmers to gain practical guidance from leaders and experts in workshops and breakouts, join discussions and demonstrations of what’s new and what’s next in small farming, and network with fellow farmers to cultivate Indiana’s small-farm community.
This year’s conference will offer seven tracks from which attendees can choose sessions that best align with their farming operations and goals. They include advanced livestock, advanced vegetable production, beginning farmer, farm business and marketing plans, regenerative agriculture and urban agriculture.
It will also include a youth track for careers in agriculture/small farms. The agenda also includes a bonus topic track in mental health, with pre-recorded videos and resources that will be available on demand and provided free, regardless of conference registration.
The 2021 Indiana Small Farm Conference begins March 4 with on-demand availability for virtual tours of such Indiana farms as Four Flags Farm, Freedom Valley Farm and Maple Hills Farm. Testimonials from farmers about how they have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic also will be available on demand.
Due to the popularity of the Indiana Small Farm Conference, credit card payment is strongly recommended. Attendees will receive Microsoft Teams login information for the conference only after payment is received.
If you have a question about registration, email edustore@purdue.edu. If you require special accommodations to participate in the conference, or have questions about the conference itself, email welsh@purdue.edu or call 765-494-8490.
A detailed conference schedule will be available in early 2021, and currently scheduled workshops or sessions are subject to change.
For more information or to sign up, visit the Indiana Small Farm Conference website at purdue.ag/sfc.