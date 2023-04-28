Andrew Westfall column sig

With the agricultural season getting into full swing here soon, this means that pesticides will begin being applied throughout the county. With that in mind, I would like to remind applicators, specialty crop producers, and beekeepers to stay in communication with one another, as the best way to avoid conflict is to talk to each other prior to applications being made.

A great tool that helps with this process is the website DriftWatch, which can be accessed at: https://in.driftwatch.org/ The DriftWatch website is a voluntary tool in which specialty crop producers (usually fruit and vegetable growers) and beekeepers can register their production sites on a map. Pesticide applicators can then check the map prior to applications so that they are aware of these sensitive sites and can take the necessary precautions to avoid overspray or drift.

