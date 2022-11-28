USDA

MONTICELLO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the White County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5, 2022.

“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Colette Zeigler-Staley, county executive director for White County. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the Dec. 5 deadline.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos