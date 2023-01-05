Andrew Westfall column sig

Like every other part of the economy, the agricultural sector will continue to try and navigate operating in a post-COVID world in 2023. Many aspects of agriculture are quite optimistic right now. The Corn Belt continues to be the most productive land in the world, and as developing countries continue to grow, the demand for ag products will rise along with it.

Additionally, technology, information, and genetic improvements continue to push crop production to unprecedented levels. However, input costs, particularly those of herbicides and nutrients are quickly rising as a result of shipping delays and supply and demand concerns.

