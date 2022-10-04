Andrew Westfall column sig

With harvest in full swing around the area, we are beginning to hear reports of yields, indicative of the success of this year’s crop. Along with yield reports, you may also hear farmers and those in the ag sector discuss crop moisture and test weight. What do these numbers mean, and are they important indicators of a good season? Let’s take a closer look.

When a farmer discusses their yield, the number is given to us in bushels per acre (bu/ac). According to the USDA, the last time data was compiled in 2019, the average corn yield in White County was 177.6 bu/ac, with soybeans topping out at 52.8 bu/ac. This compares with state averages of 169 bu/ac and 51 bu/ac, respectively for corn and soybeans for that year. Yields will vary from year to year and from field to field due to various factors, namely weather and soil productivity, but all in all these numbers give us a good average to go by when discussing an average yield across the county and its various soil types. As always, keep in mind that the numbers that are thrown around at any given coffee shop or grain elevator may be slightly skewed. To put this amount of grain in perspective, keep in mind that over 80% of White County is planted with crops each year. A few more acres of corn are planted each year than soybeans, with the 2019 data totaling 134,000 acres of corn harvested. At 177.6 bu/ac, this comes out to 23,800,000 bushels of corn that is moved around the county in an average year!

