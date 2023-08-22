STATEHOUSE– White County farms owned and operated by the same family for at least 100 years were recently honored with Hoosier Homestead awards, according to State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
"As a farmer, I understand the challenges and difficulties these families face on a daily basis," Culp said. "I congratulate and honor their perseverance and dedication to Indiana agriculture, and I wish them continued success."
The Habben Farm, in operation since 1881, received the centennial award, and the Jacob Booher-Philip Booher Farm, in operation since 1873, received the sesquicentennial award.
"The dedication shown by these families is an excellent example of the agricultural spirit of Indiana," Charbonneau said. "As owners of a small farm, my wife and I are very familiar with the labor needed to ensure a farm is kept in good working condition. I am pleased to represent a community with families who have worked hard to maintain their farming legacy for years, and I congratulate both the Habben and the Jacob Booher-Philip Booher Farms for receiving their awards."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100, 150 and 200 years can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.
These farm families were among 103 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to agriculture.
Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are conducted yearly in the spring and summer to commemorate farm families for their legacies and contributions to Indiana's agriculture industry. Since the program started in 1976, the state has honored more than 6,000 farms with this designation.
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and to nominate a farm, visit in.gov/isda. Nominations for the March 2024 ceremony are due by Nov. 1.