An overwhelming number of climate scientists agree, around the world our climate is slowly changing. What changes are we seeing in Indiana? What can we expect to experience in the future? How will these changes affect agriculture? Is there anything farmers can do prepare for these changes?

These questions and more will be addressed during the upcoming Bi-County Soils Workshop, to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the White County Fairgrounds.

