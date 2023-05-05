Greetings, reader! This will be my last column for the time being, as I will be transitioning out of the county Extension service and into a role on campus in the Purdue Agronomy Department. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here with the Purdue Extension Service of White County and getting to know and work with many of you. My contact information will remain the same so please reach out if you need assistance with anything and I will do my best to point you in the right direction. I will still be around the community so I look forward to running into you again soon down the road. In the meantime, please also continue to reach out to the White County office (219-984-5115) as they will be able to connect you with educators in neighboring counties and specialists on campus to help answer your questions.
I would also encourage you to continue to utilize Purdue Extension to help you solve problems and address issues. The Extension service fields expertise in crucial areas including agriculture, health and human sciences, youth development, and community development. Expertise in agriculture alone includes: field crops, horticulture, farm management, natural resources, and animal science. For a directory of these resources, please visit the Purdue Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources website here: https://extension.purdue.edu/anr