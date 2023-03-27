Andrew Westfall column sig

The ag economy has been a tricky thing to keep an eye on lately. Like many other industries, COVID disruptions have interrupted supply chains, something that is being exacerbated even more with conflicts abroad.

On one hand, demand for U.S. corn and soybeans is very high and current prices reflect that, as farmers are seeing prices not reached since the ethanol boom several years ago. However, much of this extra income is expected to go towards higher than usual input costs, mainly in the form of herbicides and fertilizer.

