Andrew Westfall column sig

Many people check their rain gauge each morning, dump it out, and maybe share what they found with their neighbors or at the coffee shop. But what if you shared your rain gauge contents to help contribute to high quality data collection for natural resource, education and research applications?

That is the idea behind “CoCoRaHS,” which is non-profit network of volunteers of all ages and background who work together to measure and map precipitation. This is done by using low cost measurement tools, trained volunteers, and an easy to use interactive website: www.cocorahs.org. The acronym “CoCoRaHS” stands for “Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network,” and anyone who is interested in contributing can join.

