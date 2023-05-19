WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Visit the Purdue Student Farm and connect with other small farmers to learn about topics like drip irrigation, organic pesticide options, high tunnel production, raised garden beds and postharvest food safety. The Small Farm Education Field Day, presented by the Purdue Student Farm and the Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, will be Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

