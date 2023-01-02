Soybeans

While greater biofuel demand contributes to rising price of soy oil-based foods, increased availability of soy meal drives down cost of animal proteins, offsetting Consumer Price Index.

ST. LOUIS — Whether buying Christmas presents, purchasing a new car or shopping for food, everyone’s feeling the pinch of inflation. Grocery prices have increased 21% (from January 2020 to August 2022), and retail fat and oil prices have increased 30% — soybean oil being a key ingredient for frying, baking, margarine, cooking oils and salad dressings, according to the United Soybean Board information. Pair that with soy oil used for biofuel production, which has quadrupled over the past decade, and it’s no wonder soy oil is a hot topic right now. But a new study only adds to evidence that U.S.-grown soybeans are well suited for people looking to cook, fuel up or find other sustainable solutions.

The United Soybean Board partnered with Purdue University on a Food and Fuel study to evaluate whether the increased use of soybean oil in biofuels has contributed to the rising retail prices of food products for consumers.

