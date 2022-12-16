Andrew Westfall column sig

Farmers are invited to join the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture at the 2023 Purdue University Top Farmer Conference, which will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. The purpose of the conference will be to stimulate your thinking about agriculture’s future and how you can position your farm to be successful in the years ahead.

Farm management experts and agricultural economists from Purdue, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State, Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., Inc., and Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management will be on-hand to guide participants on how to analyze financial challenges and discuss opportunities for their operations. This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it will impact your farm, what’s ahead for farmland values, key factors affecting used farm machinery values, and understanding the drivers of fertilizer prices. The conference will conclude with a presentation on the outlook for corn and soybeans as well as a longer view of what’s ahead for the U.S. agriculture economy and management implications.

