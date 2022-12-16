Farmers are invited to join the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture at the 2023 Purdue University Top Farmer Conference, which will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. The purpose of the conference will be to stimulate your thinking about agriculture’s future and how you can position your farm to be successful in the years ahead.
Farm management experts and agricultural economists from Purdue, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State, Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., Inc., and Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management will be on-hand to guide participants on how to analyze financial challenges and discuss opportunities for their operations. This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it will impact your farm, what’s ahead for farmland values, key factors affecting used farm machinery values, and understanding the drivers of fertilizer prices. The conference will conclude with a presentation on the outlook for corn and soybeans as well as a longer view of what’s ahead for the U.S. agriculture economy and management implications.
Session topics & presenters include:
• How High Will Rates Go & Implications for the Farm Economy with Jason Henderson, professor and senior associate dean, Purdue’s College of Agriculture; Michael Langemeier, professor and associate director, Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture; and Brady Brewer, Purdue associate professor of agricultural economics.
• Farmland Prices: How High is too High with Todd Kuethe, Purdue associate professor and Schrader Endowed Chair in Farmland Economics; R.D. Schrader, President, Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.; and Howard Halderman, President & CEO, Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management.
• Fertilizer Outlook: What’s in Store for 2023 & 2024 presented by Mike Rahm, independent consultant, Michael R Rahm Consulting LLC.
• Rising Used Machinery Costs: Is There an End in Sight with Tyler Mark, associate professor of agricultural economics, University of Kentucky.
• Ag Outlook: Looking Beyond the 2023 Crop Year by Chad Hart, professor of economics and crop marketing specialist, Iowa State University.
The one-day conference will take place at Purdue’s Beck Agricultural Center (4550 US-52, West Lafayette) on Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET. Registration is $150. If you are unable to attend in-person, you can still join remotely at one of the best conferences of the winter meeting season. Note that conference video recordings and slide deck presentations will only be available to registered participants. The Purdue Top Farmer Conference is provided by the Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America. You can register for the Top Farmer Conference by visiting the Center’s website available here: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag