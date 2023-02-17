Andrew Westfall column sig

Join Purdue Extension specialists for demonstrations of pruning grapes, apples, peaches, and brambles and learn management practices with hands-on experience at an upcoming workshop. The Purdue Fruit Pruning workshop will be held on Wednesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST at the Meigs Horticulture Research Farm (9101 South 100 East, Lafayette, IN).

Among other things, participants will learn the first step in balancing grape vines through dormant pruning, and gain experience pruning apples on dwarf and semi-dwarf rootstocks for a bountiful harvest.

