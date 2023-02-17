Join Purdue Extension specialists for demonstrations of pruning grapes, apples, peaches, and brambles and learn management practices with hands-on experience at an upcoming workshop. The Purdue Fruit Pruning workshop will be held on Wednesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST at the Meigs Horticulture Research Farm (9101 South 100 East, Lafayette, IN).
Among other things, participants will learn the first step in balancing grape vines through dormant pruning, and gain experience pruning apples on dwarf and semi-dwarf rootstocks for a bountiful harvest.
This is a free workshop but space is limited and registration is required. To register visit the url: https://bit.ly/2023fruitpruning. If weather does not cooperate on the 1st, there is a built in snow/rain date for Wednesday, March 8th. For accommodations or questions reach out to Purdue Consumer Horticulture Specialist Karen Mitchell at: mitcheka@purdue.edu
Interested in learning more about growing fruit? Visit the Purdue Consumer Horticulture website at: https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/ Here you can pull up publications on how to grow nearly any type of fruit suitable for Indiana, including fruit trees and berries. Other publications include information specific to fertilizing fruit, pollination, pest management, and the storage of fruit and vegetables.
If you are a fruit grower, I would highly recommend subscribing to the newsletter “Fact’s For Fancy Fruits,” which can be accessed at: https://fff.hort.purdue.edu/. This newsletter is sent out monthly during the growing season and provides updates on current crop conditions, pest updates and recommendations on control, and upcoming fruit related educational programming around the state.
As issues crop up throughout the year, be sure and check the site regularly for updates, or feel free to reach out with questions: 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu Another resources that may be helpful is Purdue’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Laboratory: https://ag.purdue.edu/btny/ppdl/ Here you can keep tabs on some of the hot issues going on around the state, often getting a heads up before the problem comes to our area.
Additionally, if you are experiencing an issue with your garden or orchard, you can submit a sample to the lab, and for a modest $11 fee, you will get a report back with an analysis of the problem and recommended control options.
Example issues may include: insect identification, nutrient issues, and distinguishing environmental issues from other similar looking symptoms such as plant diseases.