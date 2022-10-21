Andrew Westfall column sig

Ready to grow your farm operation, but unsure how to acquire more land? During the Farmland for the Next Generation program hear from industry representatives, farmers, & extension personnel as they prepare you for your future land acquisitions.

Farmland for the Next Generation is an interactive program series that addresses three paths to land access: leasing, purchasing, and receiving land through inheritance or gift. It utilizes a skills-based approached that focuses on what people need to be able to do, not just on what they need to know. This 4-session virtual workshop series will be offered on Monday evenings from Nov. 7 – Nov. 28, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CST).

Tags

Trending Food Videos