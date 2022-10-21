Ready to grow your farm operation, but unsure how to acquire more land? During the Farmland for the Next Generation program hear from industry representatives, farmers, & extension personnel as they prepare you for your future land acquisitions.
Farmland for the Next Generation is an interactive program series that addresses three paths to land access: leasing, purchasing, and receiving land through inheritance or gift. It utilizes a skills-based approached that focuses on what people need to be able to do, not just on what they need to know. This 4-session virtual workshop series will be offered on Monday evenings from Nov. 7 – Nov. 28, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CST).
Industry representatives, farmers, and Purdue Extension Educators will be presenting a variety of topics throughout the 4-sessions that will help prepare you for future land acquisitions. Some of the topics they will cover include: Financial Readiness, Paths to Land Access, Finding Farmland, Assessing Farmland Suitability, and Success Stories.
The registration fee for this workshop is $50. Individuals wanting to participate in this virtual workshop can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/Farmland22. The deadline for registration is Oct. 31. This curriculum was created by the American Farmland Trust, supported by a four-year Educational Enhancement grant from the USDA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development program. For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Kathryn Weiss at 219-285-8620 ext. 2800 or weiss44@purdue.edu prior to the program. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
Interested in further farm management programming and information? Be sure and bookmark the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website here: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home/ This website, which is ran by Purdue Agriculture Economists, provides great resources on agriculture policy, finance, business management, farm prices and leasing arrangements, and farm risk resources.
There are also frequent webinars posted discussing the economic outlook for agriculture. This is also where you would go to find some of the more popular Purdue Extension publications such as: the Cash Rent and Farmland Value Survey, an up-to-date Crop Cost and Return Guide, as well as the Custom Rate Survey. If you are having trouble finding what you are looking for or would like a copy of something, please reach out to our office at: 219-984-5115 or via e-mail at awestfal@purdue.edu.