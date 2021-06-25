REYNOLDS, Ind. — Purdue Extension’s Mastering Home Food Preservation team is hosting a home food preservation virtual learning series, “Preserve It Now ... Enjoy It Later!"
Those interested in advancing their skills in home preservation are invited to join virtually on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. EST beginning July 13 through Aug. 10.
Each session will include a short presentation, interactive discussion, a food preservation demonstration and time for questions and answers.
The schedule is as follows:
• July 13 – Equipment
• July 20 – Salsa
• July 27 – Pickling
• Aug. 3 – Pressure Canning
• Aug. 10 – Jam and Jelly
A registration fee of $30 provides access to all five sessions. Register at cvent.me/ovyV48. All sessions will be recorded and available to view at a later time.
Contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.