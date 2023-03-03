Andrew Westfall column sig

Last week I pointed out some helpful online tools that Purdue Extension has available for farmers, so this week I thought I would point out that those resources extend far beyond traditional agriculture and in fact offer a wide range of information that can benefit homeowners, gardeners and more diversified farmers as well. A few examples of these excellent resources can be found on the World Wide Web:

A great place to start your website bookmarking if you are interested in information for your yard, home or garden is the Purdue Extension Consumer Horticulture homepage located at https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/:.