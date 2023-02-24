Andrew Westfall column sig

As the days begin to get a little longer and more of us begin thinking about spring, I always like to promote some great web based resources Purdue Extension has to offer that may help you out this coming year. Many of the websites I would suggest bookmarking throughout this article can be accessed through: https://extension.purdue.edu. This is the homepage for Purdue Extension and where you can find information on upcoming Extension programs as well as links to a few of the main educational sites Extension offers such as: Agriculture, Community, Environment, Family, Food, Garden, & Youth (4-H).

Farmers should consider bookmarking the website: https://thekernel.info/. This site is run by Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn, and provides agronomic news and information by posting the latest research and articles being put out by specialists throughout the U.S. corn belt. The Kernel also features several great year-round references such as: herbicide classification charts, plant population and fertilizer recommendations, and weed identification guides just to name a few.

