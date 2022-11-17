Landowners and farmers can learn more about the various tools, trends, and legal protections available with farmland leasing by participating in the Purdue University Extension virtual workshop, "Digging Deeper Into Land Leases." Many times, lease terms must be negotiated that match expectations for both landlords and tenants. The current volatility of ag inputs is another factor in discussions between the involved parties. The Purdue Land Lease Team has developed this program that address many questions concerning land leases.
This virtual workshop will be offered at two different times including Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. EST and Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon EST. Todd Janzen, an attorney with Janzen Ag Law, will present the legalities of having an effective land lease along with challenges associated with terminating a lease. Purdue Extension Educators will also discuss the following topics: identifying the various lease tools available, evaluating the pros and cons of common lease types, and learning about farm land leasing trends.
The registration fee for this workshop is $25. Individuals wanting to participate in this virtual workshop can sign up at: https://tinyurl.com/Digging22 The deadline for registration is 24 hours before each session. The Purdue Land Lease Team will send an e-mail to the e-mail address you provide with the link to connect from your home computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Jenna Nees at 765-653-8411 or smith535@purdue.edu prior to the program.
Private applicator credit available at upcoming program
For anyone needing year end private applicator recertification points (PARP), an upcoming program will meet your requirements. The annual Quad County PARP Program will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. EST at Tri-County High School (11298 W 100 S, Wolcott, IN). Presentations at the program will include Purdue Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn presenting a “2022 Corn Management Update,” as well as Purdue Extension Educators discussing “Anhydrous Ammonia Safety.” Private (PARP) and commercial (CCH) credits will be available with this program as well as certified crop advisor (CEU) credits. Applicators are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early with their license to register.
Just a reminder that as a private applicator, you will need to attend three programs in the 5-year period before your license expires, and you cannot attend more than two in any given year. Additionally, if you are in need of PARP credit before the end of the year but the Quad County Program does not fit your calendar you can view other programs by visiting the website: https://ppp.purdue.edu/ and clicking on “PARP events.” Lastly, one of your three PARP programs may be an online program, which is available at the website mentioned above.