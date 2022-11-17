Andrew Westfall column sig

Landowners and farmers can learn more about the various tools, trends, and legal protections available with farmland leasing by participating in the Purdue University Extension virtual workshop, "Digging Deeper Into Land Leases." Many times, lease terms must be negotiated that match expectations for both landlords and tenants. The current volatility of ag inputs is another factor in discussions between the involved parties. The Purdue Land Lease Team has developed this program that address many questions concerning land leases.

This virtual workshop will be offered at two different times including Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. EST and Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon EST. Todd Janzen, an attorney with Janzen Ag Law, will present the legalities of having an effective land lease along with challenges associated with terminating a lease. Purdue Extension Educators will also discuss the following topics: identifying the various lease tools available, evaluating the pros and cons of common lease types, and learning about farm land leasing trends.

