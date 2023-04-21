Following a relatively wet spring, gardeners are hoping that temperatures increase and things dry out so that activity can soon resume. We do have some precipitation in the forecast in the coming week, so just a reminder that at this stage in the season, if soil condition is marginal, it is usually best to wait it out as working wet soil will leave clods and a layer of compaction that roots will struggle to penetrate.

Having good root proliferation throughout the soil profile is very beneficial for water and nutrient uptake. As you prepare the soil for your garden crops, you should also apply any fertilizer you will need for the season. If manure or compost was used in the fall then the required nutrients should be available for the upcoming season.

