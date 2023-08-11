Pleasant Ridge

FILE PHOTO

Pleasant Ridge Grain Elevator

 FILE PHOTO

RENSSELAER — Farmers contracted with the Pleasant Ridge Grain Elevator through Viterra were notified on Aug. 1 that the elevator will close operations Oct. 15, taking contracted grain through that day. The letter states, “Viterra has made the difficult decision to close operations at Pleasant Ridge after contract obligations are fulfilled.”

The company offers to help find alternative delivery points and lists phone numbers to call for questions or concerns.

Tags