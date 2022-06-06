A few months ago, an amateur entomologist collected two unidentified ant specimens they collected in a wooded area in southern Indiana. The specimens were submitted to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Purdue University Plant and Pest Diagnostic Laboratory, who both confirmed they were a species not previously recorded in Indiana: Asian needle ant.
Asian needle ants (ANA), which are originally from Eastern Asia, were first discovered in the United States in the early 1930’s. Since then, they have established themselves in several southern states and have been reported as far north as Kentucky. Since this first report, more colonies have been found in southern Indiana, specifically around the Evansville area, suggesting that they are now an established species in the state.
ANA colonies to date have been found in moist, shaded, mature wooded areas and in the soil or on the ground under old logs, stumps and decaying plant debris. They are similar in appearance to a common house ant but differ by: having a prominent stinger that protrudes from the lower abdomen, having a more reddish tint compared to the black/brown ant bodies we are used to, and they are significantly larger (4-5mm) in length. Stings for the ANA are painful and can be compared to those from a fire ant or wasp. Fortunately, human interactions with this ant have demonstrated that these ants are much less aggressive than fire ants with smaller colonies, so the number of stings per encounter is less. Even though ANAs may occur in areas frequented by people, stings have only been reported when individuals inadvertently came in contact with the ants, such as by picking up logs, or placing hands in mulch or soil piles.
With the detection of ANAs occurring all the way in southern Indiana, will we have anything to worry about here in the more northern part of the state? According to Purdue entomologists, it is likely the ant will spread around the rest of the state in due time. Past history suggests that winter temperature extremes in Indiana will unfortunately not limit its spread. At this time, Indiana authorities are recommending a basic monitoring program to delimit ANAs current distribution in the state. This conclusion was made because the ant is not overly aggressive, control efforts have only been marginally effective in other states, and the cost of eradication vs potential for success is quite high. Environmentalists, landscape managers, pest management professionals, and entomologists are encouraged to become aware of this new species and report locations of any new finds to the Cooperative Extension Service.