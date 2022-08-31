CHALMERS — The State of Indiana recently awarded farms throughout the state with the Hoosier Homestead Award, given out twice a year to farms of 100 years or more that are still in operation and owned by the same family line. In White County, the Moore farm, which was established in 1896, was awarded the centennial award at the Indiana State Fair last month.
Roy Moore is the great-great-grandson of John Henry Moore, who established and farmed about 400 acres. The farm has 123 acres left of the original farmland. While a young teenager, Roy’s father Kenneth died in a corn picker accident in 1966, followed by his grandfather, Clifford, a year later in 1967. His grandmother, Gertrude Moore, passed the farm down to his aunt, himself and his sister Darlene Gentry.
Gentry, Roy said, had just gotten married and wasn’t interested in owning the farm so he bought her share from her. The portion of the farm he owned included his childhood home plus the 123 acres still in the family. He was only 19 when he inherited his portion. The rest of the land was sold over the years.
When Gentry retired about five years ago, she began to do research on the family tree. She lives in Decatur, Ill., and used the local library there to do her research. She put together a book of their family history and he learned their great-great-grandfather was buried in the Chalmers cemetery. That got Moore interested in learning more about his heritage and the centennial farm program.
He had the dates he needed to qualify for the prograrm, but not the proof so he spent time at the White County Recorder’s office.
“They were very helpful at the courthouse,” he said, and he was able to trace the paper trail showing the ownership of the farm except one piece was missing, the title transfer from his great-great-grandmother to her children. “They may not have had one,” he said, but was told a will would do. That was not found either; however, he found an old article from the newspaper at that time that reported the land transfer.
“I took a picture of that and sent it to the state, and it was accepted,” he said.
Roy and his wife Jeanie live in Lafayette and a tenant farms the land and has since his grandfather passed away. He remembers helping his dad on the farm growing up. After high school, he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and he did not return to the farm. The Moores have four children, two in Illinois, one in Lafayette and one in Indianapolis. He isn’t sure what will happen to the farm, once he is gone, but he plans to leave it to his children, Tony, Trevor, Taren Moore and Ashley Dirker.
The house Roy Moore was raised in was destroyed in a fire in 2005. The same day, his mother passed away, although she did not live in the house any longer. It was occupied by a tenant. With the house gone, Moore mows the lawn and “tinkers around” keeping up with the landscaping where once the house and some outbuildings stood. The original barn still stands and is in use by the tenant farmer as well.
The farm, in West Point Township, will display the Hoosier Homestead sign. At 126 years old, it may yet be in the family when its sesquicentennial (150) year rolls around.