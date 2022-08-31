CHALMERS — The State of Indiana recently awarded farms throughout the state with the Hoosier Homestead Award, given out twice a year to farms of 100 years or more that are still in operation and owned by the same family line. In White County, the Moore farm, which was established in 1896, was awarded the centennial award at the Indiana State Fair last month.

Roy Moore is the great-great-grandson of John Henry Moore, who established and farmed about 400 acres. The farm has 123 acres left of the original farmland. While a young teenager, Roy’s father Kenneth died in a corn picker accident in 1966, followed by his grandfather, Clifford, a year later in 1967. His grandmother, Gertrude Moore, passed the farm down to his aunt, himself and his sister Darlene Gentry.

