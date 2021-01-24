INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Grown recently launched the Shop Indiana Grown online marketplace connecting Hoosiers directly to local vendors and products, according to state Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
"Indiana Grown's new online tool allows Hoosiers to find and buy local food and products that will support small businesses throughout the state," Lehe said. "Vendors have the chance to sign up and offer their products on the site. Everything can be done quickly and easily online, which helps protect consumers from COVID-19 while helping small businesses reach more people."
When using ShopIndianaGrown.org, Hoosiers can find nearly 60 vendors offering more than 200 products for sale. Every day, new vendors are signing up to sell their goods like honey, coffee beans, chocolate treats, hot sauces, candles, skin care items and more. Hoosiers can shop by product category and vendor, and purchase directly from the site.
According to Negele, this new online marketplace helps Indiana farmers and producers reach a greater market for their products and be able to educate consumers on the importance of buying locally grown, raised, processed and packaged items.
"This online marketplace is a great opportunity for farmers and local businesses to connect with a larger audience and sell their goods to Hoosiers looking to buy Indiana products," said Negele, who is an Indiana Grown member.
More than 1,600 farms and businesses that grow, raise, produce or process agriculture items in the state are Indiana Grown members.
Negele said Hoosiers can become a vendor for free online at ShopIndianaGrown.org and clicking on "become a vendor" at the top right of the page.