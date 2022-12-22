Andrew Westfall column sig

Your help is needed to improve internet access across Indiana! A Federal Government program will invest 42.45 billion dollars to improve broadband internet access according to the National Broadband Map. The accuracy of the map will determine how much funding Indiana receives to improve broadband internet access. Please follow the steps linked below before January 13 to help make sure the map is as accurate as possible.

To view the map, visit the FCC website here: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and enter your address. Then verify your address’s location. If it doesn’t look right, select the option to submit a “location challenge.” Next, validate your available broadband. If it is wrong, you can submit an “availability challenge.”

