Your help is needed to improve internet access across Indiana! A Federal Government program will invest 42.45 billion dollars to improve broadband internet access according to the National Broadband Map. The accuracy of the map will determine how much funding Indiana receives to improve broadband internet access. Please follow the steps linked below before January 13 to help make sure the map is as accurate as possible.
To view the map, visit the FCC website here: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home and enter your address. Then verify your address’s location. If it doesn’t look right, select the option to submit a “location challenge.” Next, validate your available broadband. If it is wrong, you can submit an “availability challenge.”
If you have a friend, family member, or neighbor who struggles with internet access, please consider assisting them in reporting their lack of access. Or, encourage them to contact their local Extension office, including the White County office who can be contacted here: 219-984-5115. For more information on the state of broadband internet access in Indiana, and work the Purdue Center for Regional Development you can visit their website here: https://pcrd.purdue.edu/category/broadband/
Winter is Here, Be Prepared!
Winter has arrived with a bang here in Indiana, and in an effort to help prepare Hoosiers with disaster resources, Purdue Extension has developed the website Indiana Prepared: https://www.purdue.edu/engineering/ABE/INPREPared/ From this site, you can access up to date weather and traffic conditions, as well as resources on how to prepare and survive during various disasters including: thunderstorms, foods, tornadoes, extreme heat, and winter storms.
Specific to winter weather, you can find information on how to winterize and reduce heat loss to your home, protect plumbing, prevent ice dams developing on eaves, and protecting pets and livestock. There are also resources on dealing with power failures including: food preparation and storage, accessing safe drinking water, protecting appliances, and using generators safely.
For up to date information, be sure and follow Indiana Prepared on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/INPREPared/ where information will be shared throughout winter weather events.