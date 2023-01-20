Andrew Westfall column sig

Purdue Extension will host the annual Indiana Organic Grain Farmer Meeting on Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beck Center at 4550 US 52 W in West Lafayette. Doors open at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast and networking time with producers, advisors, and trade show vendors. Registration is $60 with early bird pricing through Feb. 1, afterward, prices will increase to $90.

Presenters for this years program will include Dr. Erin Silva, University of Wisconsin, on “Reducing tillage in organic grain rotations – how can we make it work?”; Dr. Michael Langemeier, Purdue University Ag Economist, on “Comparing Conventional and Organic Crop Net Returns”; Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University Field Crops Disease Specialist, on “Integrated Disease Management in Organic Grain,” and more.

