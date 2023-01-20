Purdue Extension will host the annual Indiana Organic Grain Farmer Meeting on Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beck Center at 4550 US 52 W in West Lafayette. Doors open at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast and networking time with producers, advisors, and trade show vendors. Registration is $60 with early bird pricing through Feb. 1, afterward, prices will increase to $90.
Presenters for this years program will include Dr. Erin Silva, University of Wisconsin, on “Reducing tillage in organic grain rotations – how can we make it work?”; Dr. Michael Langemeier, Purdue University Ag Economist, on “Comparing Conventional and Organic Crop Net Returns”; Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University Field Crops Disease Specialist, on “Integrated Disease Management in Organic Grain,” and more.
Participants will also have the opportunity to attend breakouts geared toward either prospective/beginner growers or more experienced growers. A feature of this year’s event will be discussion circles focused on specific subject matter, including equipment, weed management, and grain marketing. This will give participants opportunities to learn from each other and build stronger networks.
CEUs are available for Certified Crop Advisors. This event is also a great professional development opportunity for ag professionals in private industry, government, and extension. More information about the agenda and registration details can be found at https://puext.in/iogfm Special thanks to the North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education service (NC-SARE) for supporting this event. Questions about this event should be directed to: Ashley Adair, Extension Organic Agriculture Specialist, holmes9@purdue.edu, 765-496-6362.
2023 Ag Women Engage Conference
The Purdue Women in Agriculture team invites you to attend the 2023 Ag Women Engage Conference (formerly the Women in Ag Conference) taking place at the Terre Haute Convention Center from Feb. 22 – 23. Cost for the program is $125, with an additional $50 fee if attendees choose to attend the “Becoming an Employer of Choice” pre-conference session on the 21st.