Andrew Westfall column sig

We all have different goals with our lawns, ranging from having the most pristine yard in the neighborhood, to doing just enough to not upset the neighbors. For the purposes of this article, I will be splitting the difference and focusing on those who would like an acceptable looking lawn, but maybe are not quite willing to put a significant amount of time and money into it.

One maintenance activity that you may being thinking about sooner rather than later is that of crabgrass control, particularly if you have battled this weed in the past. Even though we typically don’t notice it until it is taking over a yard during the summer months, it is best controlled with a pre-emergent herbicide, which should be applied between now and mid-April in Northern Indiana, as crabgrass will likely begin germinating towards the end of April.

