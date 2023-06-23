FSA is now accepting nominations for county committee members for elections that will occur later this year. Additionally, FSA is unveiling a new GIS tool to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election processes for county committee members, who make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally.
All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2023.
Elections occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for members. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction and they may include LAAs that are focused on an urban or suburban area.
Agricultural producers may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee if they:
• Participate or cooperate in a USDA program; and
• Reside in the LAA that is up for election this year.
A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers to nominate, vote and hold office.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.
Producers should contact their local FSA office today to register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year. To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign a FSA-669A nomination form.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 6, 2023.
Meet Andy Stoll of the White County FSA County Committee
David “Andy” Stoll is a member of the White County FSA County Committee (COC). He has been a member for four years and has served as the chairman for two years.
Stoll has a very deep-rooted tie to farming and lives on the farm where his maternal grandmother was born. He is a sixth generation farmer, and has the honor of farming not only one, but two, 150-year-old family farms. One farm was homesteaded in 1854 and the other in 1863. Stoll began "officially" farming in June 1992. His farming operation includes corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, and a cow/calf operation to sell feeders.
Stoll feels his role as a COC member is very important. Representing the farmers in White County, ensuring rules are being followed and that all producers are treated the same are important to him. He also feels that being a COC member is a great way to be involved in the farming community and to make sure that everyone has equal access to FSA programs. These are among the many reasons he decided to run for COC election four years ago.
What Stoll enjoys the most about being on the COC are the other county committee members and the office staff. He feels the other members of the COC are committed and very involved and that the White County FSA office does an excellent job of conducting business. Andy believes that everyone working together and doing their job well makes his position on the County Committe easy.
Stoll encourages anyone interested in running for their local county committee to remember that you will be representing the farmers in your county, ensuring rules are followed and that every producer is treated equally. You will also become more involved in your local farming community.