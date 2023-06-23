White County Committeeman

David “Andy” Stoll has been a member for 4 years and has served as the chairman for 2 years.

 Provided

FSA is now accepting nominations for county committee members for elections that will occur later this year. Additionally, FSA is unveiling a new GIS tool to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election processes for county committee members, who make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally.

All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2023.

Tags