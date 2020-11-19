FRANCESVILLE — Fratco, a leading manufacturer of corrugated drainage pipe headquartered in Francesville, was inducted Thursday into the Indiana Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame.
It happened at the annual Hall of Fame Inductions and Manufacturing Excellence Awards event conducted virtually.
Companies inducted into the IMA Hall of Fame are chosen for their contributions to the development of a healthy, dynamic business environment in Indiana and to the state’s overall economic well-being.
Since Fratco’s beginnings in 1923 as a local clay tile kiln, the company has grown to a four-site, state-of-the-art producer of the market’s most high-quality, cutting-edge drainage solutions. Under their fourth generation of family-owned leadership, Fratco has seen production rates grow exponentially. Their dedication to engineering, service and products have contributed to Indiana’s strengthening economy and built a reputation that customers know and trust.
“Thank you to the Indiana Manufacturers Association for this honor,” said Fratco’s president and CEO Chris Overmyer. “We are proud to be a Hoosier-based company. As we innovate for tomorrow, we remember our roots and remain dedicated to enhancing the local economy and community.”
“The IMA Hall of Fame Inductions are held to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana manufacturing companies and to honor their contributions in furthering manufacturing in Indiana," said IMA president and CEO Brian Burton. "Additionally, these inductions serve to bring attention to our industry and make the public aware of manufacturing’s enormous impact on the Hoosier economy.”
Indiana manufacturing continues to be one of the highest paying industry sectors in the state, and accounts for nearly 30% of Indiana’s total GDP. As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana is the No. 1 wage payer and employer of Hoosiers.
Fratco has four plants across Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, which are supported by many distributors throughout the Midwest.