MONTICELLO —  U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Colette Zeigler-Staley in White County reminds foreign investors with an interest in agricultural lands in the United States that they are required to report their land holdings and transactions to USDA.

The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) requires foreign investors who buy, sell or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report their holdings and transactions to the USDA. Foreign investors must file AFIDA Report Form FSA-153 with the FSA county office in county where the land is located.

