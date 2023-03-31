Infestations of the invasive species poison hemlock won’t become evident until this coming summer, but the first steps that need to be taken to control this noxious species will begin soon. Originally a native species of Europe, poison hemlock was introduced to North America as an ornamental plant.
A member of the parsley family, it has biennial growth, with its first year spent as a low-lying rosette before bolting to heights as high as 10 feet in its second year. The stems are smooth with purple spotting with second year plants featuring small, white umbrella shaped clusters of flowers.
The flowering looks quite similar to wild carrot and wild cow parsnip, but neither feature the purple spotting on the stem. You can often find it along roadsides, streams, trails, ditches, forest edges and waste areas.
All parts of poison hemlock are quite poisonous to animals and humans and can cause respiratory failure and death, making it one of the deadliest plants in North America. Its toxins must be ingested or enter through the eyes or nasal passages to induce poisoning, but it is still recommended not to handle the plant because sap on the skin can be rubbed into the eyes or accidentally ingested when handling food.
Because of the dangers poison hemlock poses, chemical control is often warranted, and is best performed while the plant is actively growing but before flowering. First year rosettes can be sprayed anytime mid-summer through fall; however, second year plants will begin bolting in April and begin flowering by mid-May.
For spot spray applications, herbicides with at least 41% glyphosate are effective. Applicators should thoroughly wet all surfaces of the plant, but not to the point of run-off. Use caution as glyphosate is non-selective and will damage or kill any other plant it contacts.
Herbicides containing 2, 4-D or Triclopyr are also affective on first year rosettes and very small second-year plants. These are broadleaf specific herbicides and will not harm grasses.
Multiple applications may be warranted as hemlock seeds will continue to germinate. Mechanical control is also effective over time but must be done frequently and prior to the plant going to seed. Otherwise, if you wait too long and the plant begins flowering, mowing may inadvertently spread the seed to other areas.
Individual or small infestations of plants may also be dug up manually and placed in a trash bag and disposed of with regular trash. Always wear protective clothing including gloves and eye protection to prevent contact with skin when around poison hemlock.