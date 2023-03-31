Andrew Westfall column sig

Infestations of the invasive species poison hemlock won’t become evident until this coming summer, but the first steps that need to be taken to control this noxious species will begin soon. Originally a native species of Europe, poison hemlock was introduced to North America as an ornamental plant.

A member of the parsley family, it has biennial growth, with its first year spent as a low-lying rosette before bolting to heights as high as 10 feet in its second year. The stems are smooth with purple spotting with second year plants featuring small, white umbrella shaped clusters of flowers.

