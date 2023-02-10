The Purdue Extension Service of White County is excited to partner with Halderman Real Estate in offering an Ag Outlook Program, that will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the White County 4-H Community Building (12 N 25 E Reynolds, IN). The program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. with a complimentary lunch being sponsored by Co-Alliance.
On the agenda for the program will be: Dr. Mintert, director for the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, who will be discussing “Grain Marketing Strategies.” This will be followed by Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Nathan Thompson on, “Challenges for Carbon Storage.” Lastly, Howard Halderman, president of Halderman Companies, will provide an “Ag Update and Lan Value Outlook.”
This program is free to attend however RSVP’s are needed to get an accurate count for lunch. To RSVP, visit the website: whiteagoutlook23.eventbrite.com and register by February 21st.
New rules affecting restricted use pesticides
New rules coming into effect in 2023 will affect who can and cannot apply restricted use pesticides (RUPs). Affective this year, all applications of RUP’s must be made by a fully certified pesticide applicator. Simple supervision of these products by a licensed applicator will no longer be allowed, rather anyone who is responsible for any part of the application process, which includes mixing, loading, applying, cleaning RUP equipment must be by a certified private or commercial applicator.
If you have anyone on the farm in need of getting certified, they must pass the pesticide Core exam. Training manuals and both in-person and virtual training sessions are available to help prepare for the exam and can be accessed at the Purdue Pesticide Programs website: https://ppp.purdue.edu/ The exam portion of the process can be done by scheduling with a Metro Institute testing center: http://Indiana.metrosignup.com/
For more details on rule changes, you can visit the Office of Indiana State Chemist website here: https://oisc.purdue.edu/ If you are curious as to your status as a private or commercial applicator, you can also access that information on the site by clicking on the “My Records” tab, and entering your last name and license type. If you have questions about the licensing process or would like to check your status, feel free to call our office at 219-984-5115 or e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu or the State Chemist office at: 765-494-1492.