The Purdue Extension Service of White County is excited to partner with Halderman Real Estate in offering an Ag Outlook Program, that will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the White County 4-H Community Building (12 N 25 E Reynolds, IN). The program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. with a complimentary lunch being sponsored by Co-Alliance.

On the agenda for the program will be: Dr. Mintert, director for the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, who will be discussing “Grain Marketing Strategies.” This will be followed by Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Nathan Thompson on, “Challenges for Carbon Storage.” Lastly, Howard Halderman, president of Halderman Companies, will provide an “Ag Update and Lan Value Outlook.”

