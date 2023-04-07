Spring has arrived in Indiana, and unfortunately it has brought severe, unpredictable weather with it. Our first round of severe weather saw extreme wind hit the area, including a handful of tornadoes, that caused serious damage to several swaths of properties in the county.
In an effort to help rural Indiana citizens prepare for and recover from disasters, Purdue Extension offers Indiana PREPared, a comprehensive website in rural emergency preparedness which can be found here: https://www.purdue.edu/engineering/ABE/INPREPared/
In addition to connecting you with disaster resources from organizations such as Red Cross and the National Weather Service, Indiana PREPared offers educational tools that will help you before and after an event. For example, the site features a checklist of things to look for before entering a home that was damaged by a storm, and how to safely use a generator for supplemental power.
One of the main culprits of damage to homes in the area was fallen trees. Healthy trees are made to withstand many extreme weather events; however, they all have their limits when it comes to things such as severe wind and saturated soils. Some trees are much more susceptible to the even routine weather we deal with here in Indiana however, and should be checked frequently.
The main thing a homeowner can do for prevention is to examine the health of a tree and determine if it has any flaws that may make it susceptible to damage. Trees that are suffering from decay, previous injury, poor structure, or disease and insect infestation are most likely to be damaged during a weather event. Some things to look for that would indicate these problems would be: fungus growing at the base or on the trunk of a tree, large cavities in the tree, and an excessive amount of roots exposed above ground.
Homeowners should also note the shape and architecture of a tree. Trees should be proportionate on all sides with an even canopy and should not be leaning to one side or the other.
Doing maintenance yourself, especially on larger trees, can be very risky, so please consider hiring a certified arborist. They can help you assess trees current health, determine courses of action, and perform the high risk jobs that are sometimes necessary with tree care.
For further details, please refer to the following Purdue publications found online or contact me at the Purdue Extension Office of White County at: awestfal@purdue.edu or 219-984-5115:
* FNR-FAQ-12-W, Trees and Storms
* HO-4-W, Pruning Ornamental Trees and Shrubs
* FNR-FAQ-13-W, Why Hire an Arborist