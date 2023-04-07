Andrew Westfall column sig

Spring has arrived in Indiana, and unfortunately it has brought severe, unpredictable weather with it. Our first round of severe weather saw extreme wind hit the area, including a handful of tornadoes, that caused serious damage to several swaths of properties in the county.

In an effort to help rural Indiana citizens prepare for and recover from disasters, Purdue Extension offers Indiana PREPared, a comprehensive website in rural emergency preparedness which can be found here: https://www.purdue.edu/engineering/ABE/INPREPared/

