You are invited to join Purdue experts on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette for the Digital Ag Showcase. In cooperation with Area 9 Extension educators, the field day will focus on practical applications of data-driven agriculture. Participants will learn about cutting-edge research related to digital agriculture, see demonstrations featuring practical applications and tools that can be used on their farming operations, and tour campus research facilities focused on digital agriculture. Registration for the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the event concluding at 4 p.m.
Topics to be covered will include: Using drones (UAVs) in row crops, demonstrations of Purdue’s field phenotyping capabilities, improved management approaches for soybean and corn, an introduction of GROW, a new web app for corn producers to monitor the physiological state of their cornfields, replacing the “dashboard notebook” with digital field records, real-time weed identification using unmanned aerial systems, connecting on-farm sensors through low-cost, low-energy systems, and eco-intensification using recycled drainage water from wetlands.
Participants can take campus tours to visit Purdue faculty in their research spaces, including the Agricultural & Biological Engineering Building, Creighton Hall of Animal Sciences and the Ag Alumni Phenotyping Facility. For those interested in Private Pesticide Applicator (PARP) and Continuing Certification Hours in Category 1, 11, 14, and RT, Purdue Extension specialists will offer a one-hour workshop providing information on UAV demonstrations of pest scouting, soil nutrient monitoring, herbicide applications, benefits of precision ag applications of chemicals, and anhydrous ammonia safety.
Registration is requested as lunch will be provided, to register visit the website: https://purdue.ag/digitalagshowcase The Beck Agricultural Center is located at the Purdue Agronomy Center for Research and Education, 4550 US 52, West Lafayette, Indiana.
If you are interested in more information on digital agriculture, I would recommend visiting Purdue’s website at: https://ag.purdue.edu/digitalag/ Here you can connect with Purdue specialists, learn about exciting innovations and research taking place on campus and around the state, and tap into educational opportunities offered by the university.