Andrew Westfall column sig

You are invited to join Purdue experts on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette for the Digital Ag Showcase. In cooperation with Area 9 Extension educators, the field day will focus on practical applications of data-driven agriculture. Participants will learn about cutting-edge research related to digital agriculture, see demonstrations featuring practical applications and tools that can be used on their farming operations, and tour campus research facilities focused on digital agriculture. Registration for the program will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the event concluding at 4 p.m.

Topics to be covered will include: Using drones (UAVs) in row crops, demonstrations of Purdue’s field phenotyping capabilities, improved management approaches for soybean and corn, an introduction of GROW, a new web app for corn producers to monitor the physiological state of their cornfields, replacing the “dashboard notebook” with digital field records, real-time weed identification using unmanned aerial systems, connecting on-farm sensors through low-cost, low-energy systems, and eco-intensification using recycled drainage water from wetlands.

Tags

Trending Food Videos