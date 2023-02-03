Andrew Westfall column sig

The Purdue Extension Service of White County is excited to partner with White County Farm Bureau in offering the 2023 White County Crop Management Workshop, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the White County 4-H Community Building (12 N 25 E Reynolds). The program will begin at 8 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast, which is being sponsored by White County Farm Bureau.

Following breakfast, we will hear from our speakers: Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn, and Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel. Both will be providing an overview of the 2022 season and lessons that were learned. They will also be discussing their latest research projects and how those apply to farmers, as well as previewing the 2023 growing season. They will also be on hand to answer questions and concerns from farmers in regards to corn and soybean production.

Trending Food Videos