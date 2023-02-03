The Purdue Extension Service of White County is excited to partner with White County Farm Bureau in offering the 2023 White County Crop Management Workshop, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the White County 4-H Community Building (12 N 25 E Reynolds). The program will begin at 8 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast, which is being sponsored by White County Farm Bureau.
Following breakfast, we will hear from our speakers: Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn, and Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel. Both will be providing an overview of the 2022 season and lessons that were learned. They will also be discussing their latest research projects and how those apply to farmers, as well as previewing the 2023 growing season. They will also be on hand to answer questions and concerns from farmers in regards to corn and soybean production.
This program is free to attend however RSVP’s are needed to get an accurate count for breakfast. To RSVP, simply call the Purdue Extension Office of White County at 219-984-5115 or send an e-mail to Andrew Westfall at awestfal@purdue.edu. RSVP’s are requested by Feb. 17.
Registration Open for Indiana Small Farm Conference
The Purdue Diversified Farm and Food Systems team is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2023 Indiana Small Farm Conference, which will be held on March 2nd and 3rd at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville, Indiana. There will be a full schedule of educational opportunities including former Indianapolis Colts punter Hunter Smith from Wonder Tree Farm in Zionsville, Ind., and Sarah Frey of Frey Farms in Keenes, Ill. In addition to two full days of educational programming, there will also be excellent networking opportunities, demonstrations, the Small Farm trade show, and fabulous local food from Juniper Spoon.
For more information on the program, including the conference schedule and registration information, please visit the Purdue Diversified Farm and Food Systems website here: https://purdue.ag/sfc Single day registration for the event is $75 with full registration at $145. The deadline to register is February 24th. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action university. If you require special accommodations to attend this event or have any questions about this event, please email Amy Thompson: afthompson@purdue.edu For registration questions, contact The Education Store: edustore@purdue.edu. Questions about the trade show can sent to Phil Cox: cox119@purdue.edu.