Andrew Westfall column sig

Two upcoming programs offered by the Purdue Extension Service of White County will be offering: PARP (private applicator recertification points), CCH (continuing certification hours, and CEU (continuing education units) credits for private and commercial applicators as well as certified crop advisors.

The first program will be held on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the White County Fairgrounds. On the agenda will be Purdue Weed Science Program Specialist Marcelo Zimmer, who will be providing a “2023 Weed Management Update.” Also on the bill will be Purdue Digital Ag Coordinator John Scott, who will be presenting on “Scouting and Spraying with UAVs (Drones).”

