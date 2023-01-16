Two upcoming programs offered by the Purdue Extension Service of White County will be offering: PARP (private applicator recertification points), CCH (continuing certification hours, and CEU (continuing education units) credits for private and commercial applicators as well as certified crop advisors.
The first program will be held on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the White County Fairgrounds. On the agenda will be Purdue Weed Science Program Specialist Marcelo Zimmer, who will be providing a “2023 Weed Management Update.” Also on the bill will be Purdue Digital Ag Coordinator John Scott, who will be presenting on “Scouting and Spraying with UAVs (Drones).”
The second program will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the same location. In addition to the weed management update mentioned above, we will also be providing “Disease Management Options for Indiana Field Crops” with Purdue Field Crop Pathology Specialist Dr. Darcy Telenko.
To RSVP for either program, please contact the Purdue Extension office at 219-984-5115 or e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu. It is advised to arrive a few minutes early with your applicator license to get signed in. These programs are generously being sponsored by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.
Just a reminder that as a private applicator, you will need to attend three programs in the 5-year period before your license expires, and you cannot attend more than two in any given year. Additionally, if you are in need of PARP credit before the end of the year but these programs do not fit your calendar you can view other programs by visiting the website: https://ppp.purdue.edu/ and clicking on “PARP events.” Lastly, one of your three PARP programs may be an online program, which is available at the website mentioned above.
If you are not a private or commercial applicator, but would like to become one, Purdue offers several optional training courses throughout the year, a schedule of which can be found here: https://www.edustore.purdue.edu/ E-learning courses are also available. Exams to complete certification can be accomplished at several Ivy Tech locations around the state and can be scheduled here: http://indiana.metrosignup.com