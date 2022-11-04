The Purdue Extension Service of White County would like to invite the community to our annual meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building (12 N 25 E, Reynolds). Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for an open house meet and greet with extension staff, where light refreshments will be served.
Immediately following the open house, the program will feature a keynote speaker: Dr. Angie Abbott, leader of Purdue Extension's health and human sciences program and associate director of Purdue Extension. Dr. Abbott will be speaking on, “Addressing Mental Health in Rural Communities.”
The event is free to attend, please RSVP by giving us a call at 219-984-5115, e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu or fill out the RSVP form here: bit.ly/3FvZGoj A free-will offering is appreciated to assist with our county’s support of the Purdue Council for Agriculture, Research, Extension, & Teaching (PCARET).
With Harvest Wrapping Up, Why is Farmer Sentiment Low?
Each month, the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture releases the results from its “Ag Economy Barometer” survey. The barometer is a nationwide measure of the health of the U.S. agricultural economy based on a survey of 400 agricultural producers. Launched in 2015, its purpose is to garner the sentiment of farmers in an effort to measure the agriculture economy’s health and provide a tool for both producers and consumers to have an idea of where the ag economy is heading and determine what is driving both optimism and concerns.
Currently, despite strong yields and high commodity prices, farmer morale has actually declined recently. Why is that? Despite the positive trends, there are several variables that farmer’s have working against them that could also exacerbate in the future. Increasing right along with high grain prices have been input costs, namely fertilizer, which is soaking up some of the profits on the table. Additionally, like other industries that rely on shipping, the importing and exporting of Ag products right now is a bit of a mess, a situation made worse by shipping challenges throughout a drought stricken Mississippi river valley. Furthermore, farmers responded that they are hesitant to make large investments for the farm due to the inflationary prices of farm machinery and new construction coupled with rising interest rates.