Andrew Westfall column sig

The Purdue Extension Service of White County would like to invite the community to our annual meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building (12 N 25 E, Reynolds). Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for an open house meet and greet with extension staff, where light refreshments will be served.

Immediately following the open house, the program will feature a keynote speaker: Dr. Angie Abbott, leader of Purdue Extension's health and human sciences program and associate director of Purdue Extension. Dr. Abbott will be speaking on, “Addressing Mental Health in Rural Communities.”

